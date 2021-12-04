STUNNING! Nora Fatehi’s dance moves go VIRAL!

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi’s flawless beauty and flawless fashion style continue to amaze fans. A video of Nora Fatehi flaunting her curves in a blue bikini top made headlines recently, and now she's destroying the web with her killer dance moves.

As Nora's recent bikini top video and her airport look photos in all-black have gone viral, the video where she is seen dancing inside a car with choreographer Awez Darbar on the hit song Kusu Kusu has also taken the world by storm.

Nora is seen wearing a black top and matching black leather pants as she sits in a car. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup and left her tresses open.

Nora's ultra-glam look and her sexy dance moves are unmatched.

During an appearance on 'Star Vs Food,' Nora spoke about working as a waitress from the age of 16 to the age of 18.

"It's hard to be a waitress," she said. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.”

Yes, it was a side hustle, a way for me to make some extra money. I think it's a Canadian thing. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” she added.

Nora Fatehi’s talent speaks for itself, also her hard work. Her career began with 'Bigg Boss', and she has since appeared in several songs. Tracks like 'Dilbar' and 'Garmi’ have gained a lot of attention. Nora appeared recently in the song 'Chhod Denge' before 'Kusu Kusu'. Previously, the actress was seen in the song 'Nach Meri Rani.' Nora was also seen in Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha's film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India.'

