Stunning! Orry's Christmas celebrations with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among other Bollywood celebrities; Check out PICs here!

Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, a social media sensation and every B-town celebrity's best friend, climbed on the bandwagon. The 23-year-old celebrated Christmas by having a great time with his friends in his field and among his peers. A day after Christmas, Orry posted a rotating series of photos on Instagram, giving us a taste of the same.
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, Christmas is all about glitz and glamour. Sara Ali Khan celebrated the day with her family, while Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a lavish party to mark the event. Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, a social media sensation and every B-town celebrity's best friend, climbed on the bandwagon.

The 23-year-old celebrated Christmas by having a great time with his friends in his field and among his peers. A day after Christmas, Orry posted a rotating series of photos on Instagram, giving us a taste of the same. The pictures, which included the elite of Tinsel Town, offered a peek into his glitzy celebration.
 
“Clearly compensated for something this Christmas,” wrote Orry in a caption on Instagram. In the first photo, the young man was shown posing in an all-red outfit against the backdrop of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Donning an elongated and pointed Christmas hat, he took a sip of wine. Known to be close friends of Orry, Ananya Panday, and Suhana Khan were also included in the pictures.

Ananya wore denim shorts with a brightly colored sweatshirt with stripes of pink, red, and white. Both she and Orry had big smiles on their cheeks and were sporting headbands shaped like Christmas reindeer. Suhana Khan appeared in one of the postcard pictures wearing a strappy, slinky green outfit.

Orry and Uorfi Javed were seen together at a bar in a different video that was uploaded to the story. The modern stylist wore a black apron with a white shirt. Uorfi was observed joking about with Orry while pretending to take notes on a notepad. Malaika Arora was seen smiling with Orry in the following several photos, wearing a velvety green co-ord set.

Arjun Kapoor, who was in one of the pictures, and Orry struck the well-known "hand pose" while grinning. For his OOTD, the actor opted for an all-black outfit. Khushi Kapoor, decked up in a furry white hoodie and black pants, joined the Christmas festivities. She also took a photo of Orry under the Christmas tree.

Orry doesn't work in the film industry, has been in the news lately because he has been seen with a lot of B-town girls. His links in the Hindi film industry are extensive, and judging by his active social media presence, he is friends with nearly every member of Bollywood. He recently made a brief yet hilarious presence on Bigg Boss 17, which was hosted by Salman Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

