Stunning! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host an Elmo-themed birthday celebration for their lovely daughter Malti; Radiates joy and smiles

According to the pictures, Nick and Priyanka gave the child an Elmo-themed party. They planned for someone dressed as Elmo to surprise Malti in addition to getting a dessert modeled after the Muppet character.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter, turned two, and they celebrated with a fantastic birthday party. Nick posted several joyful photos to Instagram that offered a peek into the exciting birthday celebration. According to the pictures, Nick and Priyanka gave the child an Elmo-themed party. They planned for someone dressed as Elmo to surprise Malti in addition to getting a dessert modeled after the Muppet character.

The two-year-old's happiness with the celebration was evident. She was spotted spending time with Elmo, acting like a princess with a tiara, and relishing her special day. Nick shared pictures of Priyanka and other Jonas family members in addition to pictures of her. Nick posted the pictures and said, "Our little angel is 2 years old"

Fans showered the family with affection in the comments section. “Awww. Thank you for sharing her with us I know the world is awful. Happy birthday beautiful girl!” a comment read. “The first pic giving ‘when I grow up I wanna be just like me’ ,” said another. “SHE IS SO PRECIOUS ,” a third comment read.

In 2021, Nick and Priyanka became parents to Malti through surrogacy. Before Priyanka and Nick could take the small child home, she was in the NICU for almost a hundred days. When Malti made his first trip to India last year, he captured the attention of the paparazzi.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to go to India the following weekend, since Nick has a concert with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, scheduled in Mumbai. One of the artists scheduled to round out Day 2 of Lollapalooza India is The Jonas Brothers. Though we can't wait to watch Jonas Brothers live, we're curious if Priyanka will be there too.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

