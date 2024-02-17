Stunning! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani rediate glam in stylish pre-wedding celebration snaps; Check out Here!

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning as she posed in a bright green sharara outfit.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

MUMBAI: Jackky Bhagnani is about to marry his longtime girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh. They have decided to marry in an intimate two-day ceremony in Goa, which will end on February 21. The pair has not announced anything, but preparations are in full flow. Amid this, Jackky and Rakul recently shared photos from what appeared to be a dhol night.

Rakul Preet Singh looked stunning as she posed in a bright green sharara outfit. Rakul's sharara was embellished with mirror work, and she teamed it with an emerald and diamond choker and earrings. She kept her makeup basic and her hair open to frame her face properly. She captioned her Instagram post, "Mai koi aisa geet gaun?."

Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani looked dashing in a black patterned kurta and matching pyjamas. He finished the ensemble with identical black shoes. Jackky posted a photo on Instagram with this caption, “Best things are about to happen.”

The couple had planned a destination wedding abroad but decided at the last minute to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation for families to celebrate their weddings in India. However, they chose Goa for a specific reason.

A popular news portal quoted a source as saying, “Goa holds a special place in their hearts. That’s where it all started and their romance flourished. Choosing Goa is a sentimental decision for them and the wedding is going to be absolutely serene.”

Rakul and Jackky have been dating for several years, culminating in this beautiful wedding. From their initial interactions to the love they share now, their story has captivated audiences and laid the groundwork for a wonderful celebration.

