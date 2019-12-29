Stunning Sara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup and we are in awe of her raw beauty and confidence

MUMBAI: in the world full of makeup artists, personal trainers, and a designated team to oneself, there is constant pressure to look prepossessing and there hasn't been a single time when we haven't loved Sara Ali Khan. Be it her indomitable spirit or fierce confidence, Sara has always broken the norms and followed her heart.

Strolling around the city or vacationing sans makeup is one thing but throwing down the gauntlet of self-acceptance and walking the red carpet without any makeup is doing the unimaginable. The one leading the way is Sara Ali Khan who was seen walking the red carpet of prestigious Kids choice Awards 2020, without any fragments of makeup on her face.

Dressed in an unsymmetrical floral dress, which tresses pulled back in a ponytail, Sara looked mesmerizing and surreal. What added to her beauty was the way she celebrated her bare face and the pride and confidence that she exhibited.

Sara is ahead of the game, and that might give her a leg up on other impressive young actresses who are also looking to make an impact today. Due to her amazing work so far and her ability to be at her dramatic best, Sara is winning hearts all over.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan.