Stunning! From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: These Bollywood celebs are very superstitious, seek blessings at the temple before the release of their films

Shah Rukh Khan visited the Vaishno Devi temple before the premiere of the Jawan trailer. Take a look at Bollywood celebrities who pray and seek God's blessings before their significant films.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 18:45
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebs are highly superstitious and even somewhat religious when it comes to the premiere of their films. They carefully prepare every aspect of their productions, from the titles to the song mahurat and trailer release. One of their methods for gaining good fortune prior to the release of their major products is to visit well-known shrines and temples.

Whether it was Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, celebrities visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, Ajmer Sharif, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Vaishno Devi Temple, and other locations before the release of their movies.

Kartik Aaryan sought blessings for Satyaprem Ki Katha

On the day of the premiere of his movie, Kartik Aaryan was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple and receiving blessings from Lord Ganesha. In denim and a white shirt, the actor looked dashing. Even so, he thanked them for their support while posing for the cameras.

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan is very spiritual

Salman Khan will star alongside Katrina Kaif in the next movie Tiger 3, is always looking for Lord Ganesha's blessings. He never misses an occasion to do so. Prior to the release of Jai Ho, Salman was seen at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Deepika Padukone sought blessings for Bajirao Mastani, Piku, and Tamasha.

B-town actress Deepika Padukone makes it a point to go to Mumbai's renowned Siddhivinayak Temple when her movies are set to come out. A day before the movie opens, she makes sure to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. For Piku, Tamasha, and Bajirao Mastani, she did the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan visited a temple Before the release of her movie

Madhur Bhandarkar, the director of Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Heroine, has previously escorted her to the Siddhivinayak Temple. The actress praised God for the popularity of her movie.

Sonam Kapoor visited the Golden Temple

Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to ask for blessings, Stars of Khoobsurat Before their movie was released. Later, the film was a huge hit, and the Pakistani actor won over Indians with his performance.

Shah Rukh Khan visits the Vaishno Devi temple ahead of the premiere of the Jawan trailer

Shah Rukh Khan visited the Vaishno Devi temple on Wednesday to seek blessings before the release of the Jawan teaser. Prior to Pathaan's release, he had prayed there as well. A video of SRK entering the temple grounds while being heavily guarded went viral.

Ranbir Kapoor trusts in the power of God.

India's Chocolate Boy Before Rockstar's release, Ranbir Kapoor and director Imtiaz Ali traveled to the Golden Temple. The actress Nargis Fakri was with them. The audience adored the movie, which helped it become a huge success. Mohit Chauhan, a singer, also went to New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- bollywoodlife
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 18:45

