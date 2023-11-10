Stunning! From study room to Gym: Take a sneak peek into Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa Rs 100 crore bungalow in Mumbai

The wait is over if you've ever been curious about this famous celebrity home's interior design. The Bachchan have provided us with numerous Instagram glances into their mansion throughout the years. on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, we will have a sneak peek into the superstar's house now.
MUMBAI: The Bachchan family is regarded as being the leading Bollywood family. Many probably know that the family lives in Juhu, a suburban area of Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan resides in Jalsa with his wife Jaya, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya.

Jalsa, which means "celebration," is a spectacular two-story bungalow that filmmaker Ramesh Sippy gave to Amitabh Bachchan after the two of them collaborated on the 1982 movie Satte Pe Satta. The wait is over if you've ever been curious about this famous celebrity home's interior design. The Bachchan have provided us with numerous Instagram glances into their mansion throughout the years. on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, we will have a sneak peek into the superstar's house now.

Main Entry

Following the main entry to the home on the left, there are palm palms and bushes on both sides of the driveway. On Sunday evenings, these gates open up so that Bachchan's fans and photographers may get a peek at him.

Elegant and opulent living room

The living room of the Bachchans combines traditional high arches with a sizable art collection to produce a regal room with an old-world appeal. The interiors feature ornamental baroque furnishings, antique brass sculptures, and vintage glass chandeliers, among other things. The space is lit naturally during the day by floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up to Jalsa's garden, velvety couches in terracotta, opulent gold drapes, and polished marble flooring that are accented with Turkish rugs.

The accent wall of living room

A giant oil painting of lotuses and birds hangs on the accent wall of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's living room, which is another intriguing feature. The Bachchans' fold-out Tanjore painting, a regal South Indian-style treasure enclosed in thick black frames and embellished with gold lotuses, lends a traditional touch to their residence and is another not-to-be-missed work of art in this area of Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan's elegant study

Amitabh Bachchan's workspace adopts a sleeker, more contemporary appearance. The color scheme of this space is controlled by calming tones of milk and light brown. The eye is drawn to a lavish olive green leather couch and armchair, as well as a black coffee table.

lush green backyard

The spacious backyard of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan is located directly outside of their dining and formal living rooms. This location is perfect for Aaradhya's playground because it is full of green shrubs, succulents, trees, and tropical plants.

Recording studio

Gym inside house

