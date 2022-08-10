From styling stalwarts like Khiladi Akshay Kumar to Thalapathy Vijay, meet Komal Shahani, who talks about her working experience!

MUMBAI: Most memorable characters grab our attention through their larger-than-life personas. Cinema became the bridge that invoked a style statement amongst the masses. Many aspects of filmmaking have always been appreciated; however, designers and stylists, who work day and night, are yet to be highly spoken of. The rising popularity and demand for talents have created opportunities for them to contribute substantially to art creation.

One such talent is Komal Shahani, who has been in the industry for over a decade and has done notable work. She has collaborated with ace directors and actors like Akshay Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay, to name a few. Her upcoming film Selfiee, produced by Dharma Productions, showcases her significant contribution to the custom-made look and feel of Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur.

Shahani has been a go-to person for many Bollywood talents, including actor Akshay Kumar, with whom she has worked on several previous projects like Khiladi 786, Boss, and many advertisements like Lodha, Kurkure, Sting, and many more. She has an innate sense of visual storytelling that seamlessly blends with the director's perception. It's these lessons that she cherishes the most.

Shahani has her process, which has also grabbed attention down south. Her versatile designs are well-known for their custom-made styling. She has worked with Chiyaan Vikram for Cobra and styled Thalapathy Vijay for his blockbuster films like Theri, Jilla, Bigil, Thupakki, and Mersal. She has closely worked with Jawan Director Atlee, with whom she shares a great camaraderie.

Komal Shahani says, "I have always believed in giving my best to work given to me. It has been a fruitful journey over the years that have pushed me always to bring something different. The process has been essential, from understanding the director's vision to knowing what suits the artist best. Working with industry legends such as Akshay Sir, Thalapathy Vijay Sir, and Chiyaan Vikram Sir has been an unforgettable experience. It has been a curving path in my career. Many great projects are lined up, and I hope to contribute a lot to the world of cinema."

Well, Komal has a lot of projects lined up and a packed schedule in the coming days. She has signed an International project with director Tarsem Singh and writer Balaji Mohan's movie for actress Amala Paul.