Subhash Ghai turns music director for '36 Farmhouse'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is making his debut as a music composer and lyricist for the upcoming film '36 Farmhouse' directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma.

Subhash said: "We launched the music of '36 Farmhouse' on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' show and the response we received from - my friends, Himesh, Vishal and Shankar, the contestants and the audience members - made me feel overwhelmed and is what keeps me going.

He added: "I tell stories and write and compose songs for my passion but without the love from my fans, all the efforts would mean nothing. So, I am glad that even after all these years, the fans still want to see more from me. I hope that they love and appreciate my OTT debut too and I am looking forward to seeing these songs climb the charts soon".

The show is produced by Mukta Searchlight Films and Zee Studios.

The first song, 'Mohabbat' is a sweet and melodious, romantic song, sung by Sonu Nigam. Next one is a catchy tune 'Mind Your Business', sung by Hariharan. The song, which is picturised on Sanjay Mishra, is a quirky and unconventional track.

Starring Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Amol Parashar, Barkha Dutt, Flora Saini and Ashwini Kalsekar, among others, '36 Farmhouse' highlights the disparity between the rich and the poor in a satirical way giving away the message that - some steal for need and some steal for greed.

'36 Farmhouse' airs soon only on ZEE5.

SOURCE : IANS