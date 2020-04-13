Such insensitive people are the worst criminals: Ajay Devgn on people attacking doctors

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. One community that is dedicatedly working to treat it is the medical community. Doctors and medical staff throughout the country have been working hard to make sure that everyone in the country gets the best possible treatment. Yet there have been reports of a lot of incidents, wherein doctors and their family members are being harassed on the suspicion that they’ll spread the virus in the area. Ajay Devgn has now condemned violence against doctors.

Recently two doctors were harassed by a man when they were out buying vegetables and fruits, for fear that they might risk the spread of Coronavirus. The actor recently expressed his anger and disgust about the violence against doctors on Twitter to address this issue. He let everyone know his displeasure about such treatment of medical staff. He tweeted, 'DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals #StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona.'

His fans also condemned violence against doctors while replying to his tweet.

Have a look below.

DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals#StaySafeStayHome #IndiaFightsCorona — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 12, 2020

