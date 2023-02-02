From Suchitra Pillai to Priyanka Chopra, here are the Bollywood actresses who have married foreigners



MUMBAI: It is always a treat to watch our favourite Bollywood actresses in their various movies defining their craft. Indeed, fans always look forward to knowing more details about their favourite actresses and anticipate all the latest information about them.

The personal lives of actresses have been the buzz all over the world, and we have seen many actresses getting married to foreigners. Having said that, let us take a look at the list of actresses who got married to foreigners.

Suchitra Pillai



Actress Suchitra Pillai has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution. We have seen and loved the actress in movies like Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Satta (2003), Page 3 (2005), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007), Fashion (2008), Dulha Mil Gaya (2010), etc. In 2005, she got married to an engineer from Denmark named Lars Kjeldsen, whom she met at a mutual friend’s house, and the couple have a daughter together.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, also known as the baby doll of Bollywood is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses. She is one of the hottest personalities in the Bollywood industry. As we all know, the actress got married to an American actor and entrepreneur named Daniel Weber, and in 2017, the couple adopted their first child from a village in Maharashtra. They named her Nisha Kaur Weber. In 2018, they announced the birth of their twin sons who were born through surrogacy, and completed their little family.

Celina Jaitley

The Janasheen actress Celina Jaitley is less seen in the Bollywood industry these days, but she is indeed one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. She has made a name for herself with her movie like Silsiilay (2005), No Entry (2005), Zinda (2006), Apna Sapna Money Money (2006), Shakalaka Boom Boom (2007), Golmaal Returns (2008), Paying Guests (2009), Thank You (2011), etc. In March 2011, the actress married her long time Australian boyfriend, hotelier Peter Haag, who owns a chain of hotels in Singapore and Dubai.

Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte is indeed one of the versatile actresses in the acting space. We have seen the actress defining her craft not just in Bollywood movies, but also in some web series as well. We have seen and loved her in Shor in the City (2011), Badlapur (2015), Manjhi – The Mountain Main (2015), Padman (2018), Andhadhun (2018), and many more. In 2012, Radhika married British avant-garde violist, violinist, and music composer Benedict Taylor.

Preity Zinta

The dimple girl of Bollywood - Preity Zinta - is known for her cuteness and her craft. No doubt, we really miss the actress on the big screen these days. On February 29th, 2016, the actress tied the knot with her American boyfriend Gene Goodenough, a financial analyst, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. She moved to Los Angeles with her partner following her marriage.

Shriya Saran

Actress Shriya Saran is undoubtedly one of the most loved talents coming from the South industry. She has been grabbing the attention of the fans, not just at a regional level but also at the national level as well. On 19th March 2018, the actress married her long-time Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev at her Lokhandwala residence, and in January 2021, the couple became parents to a baby girl.

Priyanka Chopra

No doubt, Priyanka Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans not just at a national level but also at an international platform. It was the year 2018 when she started dating American actor and singer Nick Jonas, and in December 2018, the two tied the knot in traditional Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a girl that was born through surrogacy.



Well, these are some of the Bollywood actresses who got married to foreigners. Which of these is your favourite couple? Do let us know in the comments section below.

