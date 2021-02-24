Sudeep Sarangi to feature in Shyam Benegal's International movie titled Bangabandhu

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an interesting update for its cinema-lovers.

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s next directorial venture, Bangabandhu, is based on the life and times of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the late founder and first president of Bangladesh. He was also the father of Bangladeh's current Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

The film, which went on the floor last week, will be Benegal's first feature film in Bengali. The Indo-Bangladesh co-production will see Bangladeshi actor Arifin Shuvoo play Mujib. The film also stars other well-known artistes like Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Nusraat Faria and Tauqir Ahmed.

Sheikh Mujib was the first president of independent Bangladesh and later also became prime minister of the country. He played a major role in the independence of Bangladesh and hence is known popularly as Bangabandhu and ‘Father of the Nation’ to Bangladeshis. He was assassinated on 15 August 1975 and replaced by a military dictator.

Now, we hear that terrific actor Sudeep Sarangi will be part of the ambitious project.

Sudeep is popularly known for his contribution in Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil-language films and Hindi-language television shows. He won critical acclaim for his role in Kaadhal Kondein (2003). The actor is also seen in several crime shows on television.

The actor will be seen essaying the character of a policeman in the show and his character will be pivotal in the story.

Meanwhile, Shyam Benegal returns to filmmaking after more than a decade with the film and that makes it all the more special to look forward to. His previous film was Well Done Abba (2009), which starred Boman Irani and Minissha Lamba.

