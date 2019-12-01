News

Sudhir Mishra: Tigmanshu Dhulia is a wonderful storyteller

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Dec 2019 02:45 PM

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra feels Tigmanshu Dhulia is a "wonderful storyteller" with a knack of giving language to deep human emotions and behaviour.

Mishra added that he is impressed with Dhulia's latest OTT show "Out Of Love".

"Overall 'Out Of Love' seems like a very interesting show. It tackles a subject and it tackles it bravely. It's bold, but human. It promises me a set of very intriguing characters on a very interesting journey," Mishra said.

"Tigmanshu Dhulia is a wonderful storyteller as well as a great director. Anything that he does will have a unique take, because he has a deep understanding of human behaviour, and also understands the context well. His style is deeply rooted kind, but with a modern take," he added.

An official adaptation of "Doctor Foster", "Out of Love", a Hotstar Specials series, is a portrait of a marriage plagued by infidelity, heartbreak and betrayal.

The five-part drama series stars Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli, Soni Razdan, Harsh Chhaya, Aanjjan Srivaastav and Sanghmitra Hitaishi. Produced by BBC Studios, the show has been co-directed by Dhulia and Aijaz Khan.

Source: IANS

Tags > Sudhir Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli, Soni Razdan, Harsh Chhaya, Aanjjan Srivaastav,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs at Barjatya's wedding reception

Celebs at Barjatya's wedding reception
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Yash Nain
Yash Nain
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gaurav Chopra
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

past seven days