Sudhir Mishra: Tigmanshu Dhulia is a wonderful storyteller

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra feels Tigmanshu Dhulia is a "wonderful storyteller" with a knack of giving language to deep human emotions and behaviour.

Mishra added that he is impressed with Dhulia's latest OTT show "Out Of Love".

"Overall 'Out Of Love' seems like a very interesting show. It tackles a subject and it tackles it bravely. It's bold, but human. It promises me a set of very intriguing characters on a very interesting journey," Mishra said.

"Tigmanshu Dhulia is a wonderful storyteller as well as a great director. Anything that he does will have a unique take, because he has a deep understanding of human behaviour, and also understands the context well. His style is deeply rooted kind, but with a modern take," he added.

An official adaptation of "Doctor Foster", "Out of Love", a Hotstar Specials series, is a portrait of a marriage plagued by infidelity, heartbreak and betrayal.

The five-part drama series stars Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli, Soni Razdan, Harsh Chhaya, Aanjjan Srivaastav and Sanghmitra Hitaishi. Produced by BBC Studios, the show has been co-directed by Dhulia and Aijaz Khan.

