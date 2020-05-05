Sudipto Ballav from Los angeles on former co-actor Irrfan Khan's demise: Still in a state of shock!

MUMBAI: Wednesday morning, the Indian audiences and fans woke up to the sad news of actor Irrfan Khan's untimely demise. Actor Sudipto Ballav, who was recently seen in Hollywood film Extraction as Shadek, has shared the screen with Irrfan earlier and says that he was a legendary actor. "I have worked with brother Irrfan in a film called Meridian Lines and later the film was named Karmaya, which was directed by Vinod Mitra. I am yet to come to terms with the fact that Irrfan bro is no more, it is too early, it’s unbelievable. I am still in a state of shock," he says.



He adds, "He was such an amazing actor, one of the finest actors that world cinema had and working with him was fabulous. He is an absolute down-to-earth guy to work with and only you can learn from him. He used to not behave like a star. It was a delight to work with him."

Ask him which of Irrfan's films did he like, and he says, "As far as his films are concerned, I really liked Hindi Medium, Angrezi medium, Life of Pi and Namesake." Sudipto started acting in 1999 in Kolkata and moved to Mumbai in 2001 and has also done TV soaps like Devi , Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, India Calling and Hotel Kingston. He has done about 52 films in various Indian languages.