Suhana Khan and Abram Khan sets sibling goals yet again

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan daughter of King Khan SRK and Gauri Khan, is no doubt the talk of the town as always and grabs the headline in whatever she does, the star is enjoying the perks of being the star kids and without doing anything she is making news and headlines every time, and why not? we all love the gorgeous diva and look forward to seeing more of her post every time.

Suhana is winning hearts on social media for her stunning pictures. The star kid has several fan clubs on social media dedicated to her name, and they keep sharing pictures of her.

And now we see the diva setting some major Sibling goals when she shared a cute picture of her with her little brother Abram Khan.

As we see in this picture the Diva is looking stunning in black posing with her little brother Abram Khan, who is looking cute. This indeed defines the love and bond she carries for her brother and no doubt that they are setting some major sibling goals with this picture and we look forward to seeing more of the post from the Diva.

