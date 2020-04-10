Suhana Khan and her girl gang give out major friendship goals!

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.

Star kid Suhana Khan often makes headlines for her glamorous social media posts and selfies. The stunning Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of Bollywood’s King Shah Rukh Khan, frequently grabs eyeballs for her amazing pictures.

The star kid has several fan clubs on social media dedicated to her name, and they keep sharing pictures of her. In fact, she makes headlines every time she is papped in the city.

We have often seen the diva having a fun time with her besties Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

Have a look at a few earlier pictures of the group.

These pictures will definitely make you miss your gang from your varsity life.

We now came across another picture of the beauty with her squad.

Have a look.

Suhana is posing in the middle of her girl squad in a classic white crop top and black bottoms. Her hair is open as the trio posed for the perfect sun-kissed selfie.

While we do not know whether Suhana is in India or abroad, the diva is safe and indoors, as we saw in a recent post.

Reports are doing the rounds that the star kid will soon follow her dad SRK's footsteps and is taking tips from him to master the craft of acting.

What do you think of these picture? Tell us in the comments below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.