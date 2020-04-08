News

Suhana Khan and her girl gang nail it in these pictures!

SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana looks stunning in these pictures with her girl gang.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
08 Apr 2020 02:29 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.
Suhana Khan, daughter of the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, frequently grabs eyeballs for her amazing pictures and posts.

Suhana is winning hearts on social media for her stunning pictures. The star kid has several fan clubs on social media dedicated to her name, and they keep sharing pictures of her. The young star kid makes headlines every day when she is papped in the city.

We have now come across a few amazing pictures of Suhana nailing it with her girl gang.

Have a look. 

While we do not know whether Suhana is in India or abroad, the diva is safe and indoors as we saw in her last post.

Reports are doing the rounds that the star kid will soon follow her dad SRK's footsteps and is taking tips from him to master the craft of acting.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tags Suhana Khan Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Taimur Suneil Shetty Athiya Shetty TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here