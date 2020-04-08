Suhana Khan and her girl gang nail it in these pictures!

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.

Suhana Khan, daughter of the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, frequently grabs eyeballs for her amazing pictures and posts.

Suhana is winning hearts on social media for her stunning pictures. The star kid has several fan clubs on social media dedicated to her name, and they keep sharing pictures of her. The young star kid makes headlines every day when she is papped in the city.

We have now come across a few amazing pictures of Suhana nailing it with her girl gang.

Have a look.

While we do not know whether Suhana is in India or abroad, the diva is safe and indoors as we saw in her last post.

Reports are doing the rounds that the star kid will soon follow her dad SRK's footsteps and is taking tips from him to master the craft of acting.

