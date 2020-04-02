Suhana Khan flaunts her style like a diva in THIS sun-kissed picture

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.

Suhana Khan, daughter of the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, frequently grabs eyeballs for her amazing pictures and posts.

Suhana is winning hearts on social media for her stunning pictures. The star kid has several fan clubs on social media dedicated to her name, and they keep sharing pictures of her. The young lass makes headlines whenever she is papped in the city.

Although we do not know whether Suhana is in her Mumbai home or abroad, she is definitely staying indoors and requesting her followers to do the same.

Recently, she shared a beautiful sun-kissed picture of herself.

Have a look.

Suhana looks simple yet beautiful in all black.

Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that she will soon follow her dad SRK's footsteps and is taking tips from him to master the craft of acting.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.