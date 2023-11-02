Suhana Khan is getting trolled on latest public appearance, netizens are calling her calling her "Nautanki Suhana"

Suhana Khan is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the convince below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:15
movie_image: 
Suhana Khan is getting trolled on latest public appearance, netizens are calling her calling her "Nautanki Suhana"

MUMBAI :Suhana Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her sizzling pictures all over the internet, no doubt much before stepping in industry Suhana Khan has created a huge fan base for herself who always looks forward to the upcoming pictures and post of her 

We won't be wrong in saying that Suhana Khan is one of the major head turners from Bollywood industry, having said that, this latest video of Suhana Khan is grabbing the attention of the fans ascshe was spotted outside the airport, the fans are not keeping calm but praising the star kid for her appearance and her looks, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see these comments, people are not happy with the choice of clothes she is wearing, many people are saying that she is wearing repeated clothes every time and she should change now, whereas many people are calling her Nautanki Suhana, there are few people who are saying that she should learn how to behave and wear clothes from Sara Ali Khan.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Suhana Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Suhana Khan SUHANA KHAN TROLL Shahrukh Khan Gauri Khan Aaryan Khan Sara Ali Khan Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/11/2023 - 16:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Anushka Sharma starrer Chakda Xpress
MUMBAI :This year, we will get to watch many biopics and one of them is Chakda Xpress. The movie, which stars Anushka...
Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania to bring 90s nostalgia with 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti'
MUMBAI: Actors Prajakta Koli, Shikha Talsania, Adhaar Khurana and Chaitnya Sharma among many others are all set to star...
Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on participating in shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI :Reem Shaikh is a well-known television personality and she has a massive fan following.She began her career as...
Ben Affleck's 'Air' to take direct-to-digital route for India release
MUMBAI: The Ben Affleck directorial 'Air' brings to light the game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael...
Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in spy universe will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Tiger 3 is the current buzz all over the social media after the successful run of the movie...
Recent Stories
After Sajjad Delafrooz, Tiger Shroff and John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi is the fourth villain in the YRF Spy universe and do you th
Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in spy universe will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?

Latest Video

Related Stories
After Sajjad Delafrooz, Tiger Shroff and John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi is the fourth villain in the YRF Spy universe and do you th
Do you think Emraan Hashmi, the 4th villain in spy universe will create a strong mark like the previous baddies?
It is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushman Khurana on June 2023, Read more
It is going to be Ajay Devgn versus Ayushman Khurana on June 2023, Read more
Salman Khan has romanced many young actresses; here’s a look at the age gap between him and his heroines
Salman Khan has romanced many young actresses; here’s a look at the age gap between him and his heroines
Renowned British director of ‘Chariots Of Fire’ fame Hugh Hudson passes away aged 86
Renowned British director of ‘Chariots Of Fire’ fame Hugh Hudson passes away aged 86
Check out the wedding pictures of Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak
Check out the wedding pictures of Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak
Audience Perspective! Will early promotions help Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan at the box office?
Audience Perspective! Will early promotions help Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office?