Suhana Khan looks stunning in her latest photo with a friend

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is an avid social media user and often takes to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with stunning photos and videos of herself.

With millions of followers, Suhana has a strong presence on social media and therefore, each time the young aspiring actor puts up a post, it goes viral in minutes.

On Thursday, Suhana took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself with a friend and captioned it 'Miss uuu' along with a rabbit face emoji.

In the photo, Suhana looked ravishing in a printed top that featured a plunging neckline. She teamed the revealing top with light blue coloured denim and left her hair open.

What was most beautiful about Suhana's photo was the pretty smile on her face as she posed with her friend for a happy picture.

Take a look.

Fans all over showering love to this new picture of Diva and Suhana never fails to make fans go crazy with her cuteness and looks, we look forward to see more such stunning pictures of the Diva in the future days.

Do share your views on this picture of Suhana Khan.

SOURCE – DNA

