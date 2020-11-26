Suhana Khan looks stunning as she flaunts her whike Skirt in her latest photo

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, daughter of Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan, is an avid social media user. The 20-year-old often makes it a point to treat her fans and even friends, with photos of herself sometimes doing sweet nothings while on other occasions sharing her looks or experiments with makeup and quarantine filming.

Recently, on Wednesday, Suhana treated her fans and followers on Instagram with a glamourous photo of herself dressed in a printed crop-top with front knot detail teamed with a white layered skirt.

Posing barefoot on the grass in what looks like a hotel location, Suhana gave major diva vibes.

She captioned the post, "look! me in a skirt! (sic)."

ALSO READ – (Big B's latest throwback picture on INSTA grabs virtual eyeballs)Take a look.

A couple of hours earlier, Suhana had shared a photo of herself with cousin Alia Chibba on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, Suhana can be seen in a blue and white dress, posing next to Alia, who wore a white top and dark pants.

However, it Suhana's head, which is partially cropped in the image, that has her own attention and makes it to her caption too. Explaining the reason behind it she wrote, "My head's cut off because I am too tall." She added, "Miss u @aliachibba."

SOURCE – DNA

ALSO READ – (Throwback video of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor opening up about his first date as an 8th grader goes viral, Read for deets! )