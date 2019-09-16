News

Suhana Khan rocks her look with panache in New York, check the photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Sep 2019 05:21 PM

MUMBAI: The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, is one of the most followed celebrity kids. She has a huge fan following, and she is already a star on social media. She is known for her stylish looks. Fans love it whenever a new picture of her hits the internet. 

Even though her personal social media account is private, often various fan clubs of the star kid share photos of her on social media which go viral. Currently, Suhana is in New York where she enrolled herself in NYU's film school for further education. A few weeks back, her photos from the campus surfaced online and people loved each one of them. Now, another photo all the way from New York has made it to social media and is going viral for all the right reasons. In the picture, Suhana can be seen flaunting her chic style in a striped blue dress with a blue denim jacket. She can be seen doing a dance step and is all smiles as the photo is being clicked. Suhana seems to be taking over New York City with one outfit at a time. 

Take a look below: 

