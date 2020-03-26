News

Suhana Khan’s throwback moment with Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya and their friends goes viral; check

Throwback picture of Suhana Khan has gone viral. It showcases her partying with Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son Agastya and their friends.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 01:48 PM

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is one of the most followed celebrity kids. She has a huge fan following, and she is already a star on social media. She is known for her stylish looks. Fans love it whenever a new picture of her hits the internet.

Recently, a picture of BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday went viral on social media defining their friendship goals. Some time back Suhana’s fan page shared a throwback picture of the star kid partying with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s son Agastya Nanda and her other friends in a club. As usual Suhana looks stylish in a white crop shirt, white pants, blonde hair, and red lip-stick while Agastya looks handsome in a simple white t-shirt.

Take a look.

Tags Suhana Khan Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan stylish look Shanaya Kapoor Ananya Panday friendship goals Shweta Bachchan Nanda Nikhil Nanda TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here