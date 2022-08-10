Suhana Khan shares glamorous pictures, dad Shah Rukh Khan comments, “so contrary to…”

Recently Suhana Khan who is soon making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s musical The Archies shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram account and her superstar dad was quick to comment on them.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 17:28
movie_image: 
Suhana Khan shares glamorous pictures, dad Shah Rukh Khan comments, “so contrary to…”

MUMBAI : King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan has gained a lot of name and fame in showbiz but at his house, he is just a doting dad who adores his kids. He has a penchant for cracking jokes to break the ice every now and then and has a fantastic sense of humor. He never fails to entertain netizens with his hilarious comments on his kid’s pictures.

Also Read-Oh no! This is why Suhana Khan is heartbroken

Recently Suhana Khan who is soon making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s musical The Archies shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram account and her superstar dad was quick to comment on them. He wrote, “Too elegant baby....so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!' Suhana responded to his comment writing, “@iamsrk Thanks”, she added a tongue sticking out emoji to it.

Suhana’s BFF’s Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday too commented on her pictures writing, “My Suuuuuuu” and “Pretty Girl Suzie”, respectively.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/unmissable-suhana-khan-started-blushing-when-paps-complimented-her-her-acting-debut


On the work front, Suhana will be seen making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s musical ‘The Archies’ co-starring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.  The film will have an OTT release and also stars Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina.  

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

While we hope that all of the cast returns for the movie because fans will be delighted.

Are you excited to watch the movie? Tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ:Unmissable! Suhana Khan started blushing when paps complimented her for her acting debut

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan Aryan Khan Gauri Khan The Archies Pathaan Zero JAWAN Zoya Akhtar Agastya Nanda Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 17:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
MUMBAI :One of the most well-known names on television right now is Ankit Gupta. He is well known for his role as Fateh...
Wow! Take a look at some of Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna's best looks from 'Sherdil Shergill'
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is an actress who made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to play his master plan at Seerat and Angad’s wedding
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Roohi wants Abhimanyu back as she feels without him everyone is rude to her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
From Chinmay Mandlekar to Nishant Singh, Crime Patrol actors who have made it big! Details inside
MUMBAI :Television has always been the grandest of mediums and the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Recent Stories
RRR Academy Awards to One day Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day
RRR Academy Awards to One day to Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
RRR Academy Awards to One day Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day
RRR Academy Awards to One day to Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day
The threequel of Fukrey to be released on this date in 2023!
The threequel of Fukrey to be released on this date in 2023!
“Is she wearing her daughter's dress, she is looking completely uncomfortable’ netizens trolls Anushka Sharma on her dressing fo
“Is she wearing her daughter's dress, she is looking completely uncomfortable” - netizens troll Anushka Sharma on her outfit at an event
Audience perspective: Are the makers promoting the movie Pathaan through fans?
Audience perspective: Are the makers promoting the movie Pathaan through the fans?
“Is it snowing in Mumbai?” netizens trolls actress Parineeti Chopra for her dressing sense
“Is it snowing in Mumbai?” - netizens troll actress Parineeti Chopra for her outfit
“Bholaa is a franchisable character and there is a surprise element in the movie which will take the franchise ahead” Ajay Devgn
“Bholaa is a franchise-able character, and there is a surprise element in the movie which will take the franchise ahead” - Ajay Devgn