Suhana Khan shares glamorous pictures, dad Shah Rukh Khan comments, “so contrary to…”

MUMBAI : King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan has gained a lot of name and fame in showbiz but at his house, he is just a doting dad who adores his kids. He has a penchant for cracking jokes to break the ice every now and then and has a fantastic sense of humor. He never fails to entertain netizens with his hilarious comments on his kid’s pictures.

Also Read-Oh no! This is why Suhana Khan is heartbroken

Recently Suhana Khan who is soon making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s musical The Archies shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram account and her superstar dad was quick to comment on them. He wrote, “Too elegant baby....so contrary to the pyjamas u wear around the house!!!' Suhana responded to his comment writing, “@iamsrk Thanks”, she added a tongue sticking out emoji to it.

Suhana’s BFF’s Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday too commented on her pictures writing, “My Suuuuuuu” and “Pretty Girl Suzie”, respectively.

Also Read-https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/unmissable-suhana-khan-started-blushing-when-paps-complimented-her-her-acting-debut



On the work front, Suhana will be seen making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s musical ‘The Archies’ co-starring Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The film will have an OTT release and also stars Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

While we hope that all of the cast returns for the movie because fans will be delighted.

Are you excited to watch the movie? Tell us in the comments below!

ALSO READ:Unmissable! Suhana Khan started blushing when paps complimented her for her acting debut