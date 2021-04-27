Suhana Khan takes the internet by storm as she sizzles in a black dress when she got clicked with her cousin Arjun Chhiba

MUMBAI: One of the most loved star kids in B Town is Suhana Khan, Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, over the time star has created a place in the hearts and minds of the fans all over with her looks and her posts are always talk of the town, the fans never fail to express their love to the star there are few Fanclubs in the name of the star which keeps sharing the posts of the star and express their love to her.Even before making her debut in the world of Bollywood she is ruling people’s heart and has got a massive fan following.The star kid is quite active on her social media and she keeps posting stuff and gives a glimpse of what she is up to.These days she is posting photos of her student life in New York and giving fans a glimpse of her chic yet minimalistic apartment while also treating her social media followers with close friends.( ALSO READ : These stylish pictures of Suhana Khan and her buddies Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor are unmissable )Suhana took to her social media account and shared a picture with her cousin Arjun Chhiba ( Son of Gauri Khan’s brother) and his girlfriend Manavi Gaur, wishing the latter ion her birthday and expressing how much she misses her.Suhana posted the picture on Instagram Stories late Monday. She wrote, "Birthday girl miss you @manavigaur." She followed it up with a heart emoji in the caption.Suhana and her cousin are seen twinning in jet-black t-shirts. To complete her look, and opted to leave her tresses open and apply a little dash of pink on the lips.The young girl is super gorgeous and is studying film making and acting in New York as she aspires to be a movie star someday just like a dad Shah Rukh Khan.For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.ALSO READ – ( Suhana Khan looks stunning in THIS mirror selfie in black )