Suhana Khan turns editor for Ananya Pandey, nails it

SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most talked star kids. We came across a hidden talent of the star as she turned editor for her bestie Ananya Panday

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
12 May 2020 04:31 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood star kids make headlines for every small thing they do. From Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur to Suneil Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty, we hear a lot of news about celeb kids.

Suhana Khan, daughter of the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, frequently grabs eyeballs for her amazing pictures and posts.

Suhana is winning hearts on social media for her stunning pictures. The star kid has several fan clubs dedicated to her name, and they keep sharing pictures of her. The young diva makes headlines whenever she is papped in the city. 

We have often seen her spending time with her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanya Kapoor. Recently, we discovered a hidden talent possessed by Suhana. 

The aspiring actress has turned editor for her best friend Ananya. Yes she edited a few pictures of the latter.

Have a look at the video. 

Also Read – (Wow! When a lucky fan got clicked with Suhana Khan

In this video, we notice that Suhana completely nails the art of editing.

Reports are doing the rounds that the star kid will soon follow her dad SRK's footsteps and is taking tips from him to master the craft of acting. 

Also Read-  (Abram Khan shares a special relationship with both Suhana and Aryan, but there is a twist)

