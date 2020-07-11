A Suitable Boy first look: Tabu and Ishaan Khatter's crackling chemistry powers new web series-Video

MUMBAI: What happens when a promising newcomer teams up with one of the most versatile actresses? Well, one can surely expect fireworks and that's exactly what we just saw in the first look of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. The show, which is an official adaptation of a bestseller that goes by the same name, stars Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles. It was, however, Ishaan and Tabu's crackling chemistry that grabbed all our attention. FYI, the first glimpse is all about grandeur and is not going to disappoint you, at all.

Helmed by the internationally acclaimed Mira Nair, the show boasts of some spectacular performances. Well, the teaser video also gives fans a peek into the much talked about lip-lock scene between Tabu and Ishaan Khatter, hinting at their beautiful chemistry. Needless to say, A Suitable Boy is going to shed light on some sensitive yet important topics. It appears that Mira Nair, along with her team of fine artistes, has done complete justice to the novel. Sharing the video, Ishaan wrote, “A first sneak peek into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July…” The show is majorly shot in Lucknow.

For the unversed, the novel chronicles the post-independence era through the eyes of four Indian families, with a university student playing the narrator. It had released in 1993. We absolutely can't wait for this one!

