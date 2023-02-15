Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu has been under the radar of her alleged involvement in the Rs. 200 Crores money laundering scam, involving con-man Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has been questioned multiple times about it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Also Read- BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing on Monday in connection with money laundering case

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar a while back clarified actress Jacquline Fernandes’ involvement in the Rs. 200 Crores money laundering scam, and sent a handwritten letter in which he wrote that Jacqueline is innocent and had no involvement in the scam whatsoever.

The Housefull 3 actress’s lawyer said that she is fighting for her dignity as it is extremely important that her name is cleared from this. The actress is abiding by the proper law procedures in the case.

In Sukesh’ handwritten letter, which was released by his lawyer clearly mentions that he and Jacqueline Fernandez were in a relationship and if he has given her gifts it's really not her fault. He even said that it is very unfortunate that her name was dragged into this scam.

Sukesh who appeared before the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) courtroom, said while being escorted out, “Wish Jacqueline happy valentine’s day from my side” While the Ram Setu actress said he had used her, he said she may have had her own reasons to say so but when asked about Nora Fatehi, Sukesh firmly said, “I don't comment on gold diggers."

Also Read- BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer CONFIRMS the actress’ relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Scroll down to know more

During a recent interview Jacqueline said, “Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in south India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies. Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood. Pinky Irani was aware of Chandrashekhar's activity and background. But she never disclosed this to me”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TOI