Sultan: What! Ali Abbas Zafar's first choice for Sultan was not Anushka Sharma

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's on-screen chemistry in Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan won hearts and box office numbers. However, the surprise is that Anushka wasn't the first choice for the role.

Salman Khan disclosed that another actress, who has impressed audiences with her stellar performances, was initially considered for the role. During an episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman revealed, "The original star of Sultan was her. She came to the farm to meet me. Ali had brought her. And that time she didn’t look like a wrestler."

Although Salman initially had doubts, he believed Anushka would excel in the role. He added, "I thought in my mind that she doesn’t look like a wrestler. Well, even Anushka didn’t look like one. But I knew she would do good."

Sultan, a sports drama produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma as wrestlers. The film, also featuring Kumud Mishra, Randeep Hooda, and Amit Sadh, was a massive success, grossing Rs 607.84 crore worldwide.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur, known for her performances in movies like Super 30 and Jersey, is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with her upcoming film Family Star, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, slated for release on April 5.

