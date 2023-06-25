Sumeet Vyas recounts his fun shooting experience with Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Sumeet Vyas recalled a funny incident while shooting in Bhopal for a project with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
MUMBAI :  Actor Sumeet Vyas recalled a funny incident while shooting in Bhopal for a project with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In a special edition dedicated to the world of OTT on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will welcome Mukesh Chhabra, Tridha Chaudhary, Anchal Singh, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial, and Sumeet Vyas.

During the enjoyable discussion, host Kapil Sharma inquires about Rajesh's first encounter with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Rajesh Tailang said: "I have been a devoted admirer of Mr Bachchan ever since I was a child. When I had the opportunity to work with him for a film, I made sure to attend a workshop that enhanced my performance in his presence. In 2005, we were filming a movie at the temple in Filmcity. On the very first day of shooting at the temple, he reached the set and started shooting directly, so I didn't get the chance to meet him before."

He added: "The scene we were shooting involved a bomb blast, with Bachchan Ji portraying the role of a joint commissioner, and I played the part of an ACP who arrived in a car right after him. Stepping out of the car, I caught sight of Bachchan Ji amidst the shot and greeted him with a namaste while shooting."

Sumeet also shared: "When we were shooting in Bhopal for a movie, there would be a massive crowd of 30-40,000 people for Amitabh Sir, making it feel like a cricket match was ongoing. One day, during a shoot, there was a huge crowd, and that day, I was also wearing clothes like the crowd."

"So, amidst the chaos, they pushed me along with the crowd. Then, Prakash Ji, who was directing the film, and Amitabh ji arrived and asked where the actor was performing. I shouted from within the crowd, 'Hey, I'm here!' They then asked me to come over."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SUOURCE -IANS

 

 

