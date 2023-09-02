Suniel Shetty on why he spoke about Boycott Bollywood trend, “All I was asking for was respect” – Exclusive

During a meeting with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Suniel Shetty had requested him to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend on social media. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Suniel Shetty and we asked him what made him think that it’s the time he needs to speak about it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 20:23
movie_image: 
Suniel Shetty on why he spoke about Boycott Bollywood trend, “All I was asking for was respect” – Exclusive

MUMBAI : A few weeks ago, during a meeting with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Suniel Shetty had requested him to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend on social media. While many Bollywood celebs try to ignore the trolls on social media, Suniel Shetty decided to speak about it, and many Bollywood fans were happy that finally, someone has spoken up about it.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Suniel Shetty and we asked him what made him think that it’s the time he needs to speak about it, and the actor said, “Respect! For all the good work Indian cinema has done I didn’t want people to disrespect us and think of us as people who should be shunned away because that’s the narrative that a few people, probably 1% of India, the people on Twitter were putting out. So, it was just a request from my side, humbly put to respect us.”

Also Read:  Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, "Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back" – Exclusive

“We have contributed quite a bit to India from the economy to the culture, music, and storytelling. I have done films like Border and LOC, and films that I am so proud of, you know I played real heroes. We have narrated their stories through our cinema. So, all I was asking for was respect,” he added.

Talking about Suniel Shetty’s projects, the actor, who was last seen in Dharavi Bank, will next be seen in the reality web series Warrior Hunt which will premiere on MX Player on 12th Feb 2023. 

Also Read: Suniel Shetty-hosted MMA reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' to drop on MX studios on Feb 12

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Suniel Shetty Boycott Bollywood Yogi Adityanath Hera Pheri 3 Dharavi Bank Hera Pheri Akshay Kumar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 20:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Monica Kapoor set to fix Pihu’s wedding as she wants to get rid of her
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead...
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
MUMBAI:Mrunal Thakur has a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee. The actress has...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya begins to fall for Anuj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” – netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
MUMBAI :No doubt, Sara Ali Khan has been winning the hearts of fans over time with her beautiful acting. Not just with...
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki
MUMBAI:No doubt this year 2023 belongs to the superstar Shahrukh Khan, the actor is already winning the hearts of the...
Recent Stories
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced

Latest Video

Related Stories
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
Age gap between Akshay Kumar and the actresses he has romanced
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
“Was she trying to steal her jewellery” – netizens on this latest video of Sara Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan was offered this biopic by Rajkumar HIrani before Dunki
Sara Ali Khan kickstarts prep for 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania! Check it out!
Sara Ali Khan kickstarts prep for 'Murder Mubarak' with director Homi Adajania! Check it out!
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Hot Pics! Here are times when actress Satarupa Pyne raised the temperature with her hot looks
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”