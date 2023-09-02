Suniel Shetty on why he spoke about Boycott Bollywood trend, “All I was asking for was respect” – Exclusive

MUMBAI : A few weeks ago, during a meeting with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Suniel Shetty had requested him to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend on social media. While many Bollywood celebs try to ignore the trolls on social media, Suniel Shetty decided to speak about it, and many Bollywood fans were happy that finally, someone has spoken up about it.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Suniel Shetty and we asked him what made him think that it’s the time he needs to speak about it, and the actor said, “Respect! For all the good work Indian cinema has done I didn’t want people to disrespect us and think of us as people who should be shunned away because that’s the narrative that a few people, probably 1% of India, the people on Twitter were putting out. So, it was just a request from my side, humbly put to respect us.”

“We have contributed quite a bit to India from the economy to the culture, music, and storytelling. I have done films like Border and LOC, and films that I am so proud of, you know I played real heroes. We have narrated their stories through our cinema. So, all I was asking for was respect,” he added.

Talking about Suniel Shetty’s projects, the actor, who was last seen in Dharavi Bank, will next be seen in the reality web series Warrior Hunt which will premiere on MX Player on 12th Feb 2023.

