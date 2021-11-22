Sunil Bhargav bags Kamal Chandra film Boondi Raita

MUMBAI: Actor Sunil Bhargav, who has recently shot for a web-series titled Daulataganj, has bagged a new film.

According to our sources, Sunil has joined the cast of Kamal Chandra’s upcoming film titled Boondi Raita.

Boondi Raita is an upcoming Bollywood movie starring Sonnalli Seygall, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Himansh Kohli, Alka Amin, Ishlin Prasad, Kuldeep Bhandari, Neeraj Sood and Naresh Vohra in key roles. Film is produced by Kuldeep Bhandari, Ravi S Gupta, Satyadev Kumar and Triloki Prasad.

In the film, Himansh Kohli plays Baggu, a 25-year-old with no focus in life. The story is about Baggu's struggle to go from zero to hero. Shilpa Shinde plays Baggu's elder sister.

Sunil confirmed being part of the film.

