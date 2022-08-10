Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive

Sunil Grover will be seen playing a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Recently, while talking to TellyChakkar, Sunil exclusively gave an update on the film's shoot. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 22:55
movie_image: 
Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive

MUMBAI:Sunil Grover has been impressing everyone with his performances in comedy shows on TV, movies and OTT platforms. He has a couple of interesting projects lined up and one of them is Shah Rukh khan starrer Jawan.

Jawan is being directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Sunil Grover has earlier spoken about being a part of Jawan and recently while talking to TellyChakkar, the actor exclusively gave an update on the film's shoot.

When asked about his experienceof shooting Jawan, he said, "The experience has been very good, bahot maza aaya and I will talk to you in detail about it very soon."

When probed about the shooting update, Sunil said, "Mostly, I am done with the shoot. A little bit is left, the last leg."

Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year, and after Pathaan now everyone is very keen to watch the Shah rukh Khan starrer. Well, the details about Sunil's character are kept underwraps but we are sure that the actor will impress one and all with his performance like he did in his previous movies.

Jawan is slated to release in june this year, but there were reports that the movie has been postponed and might release in October. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover will next be seen in the web series titled United Kacche which will premiere on Zee5 on 31st March 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Sunil Grover JAWAN Shah Rukh Kham Atlee Nayanthara Sanya Malhotra Priyamani Vijay Sethupathi United Kacche Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 22:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
MUMBAI:Actress Parineeti Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive
MUMBAI:Sunil Grover has been impressing everyone with his performances in comedy shows on TV, movies and OTT platforms...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj makes Anupama leave the Kapadia Mansion?
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhinav grows possessive of Akshara, Abhimanyu grows suspicious
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?

Latest Video

Related Stories
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
OMG! Who is Raghav Chadha with whom Parineeti Chopra was spotted?
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?
What! Did Avantika Malik just confirm her divorce with Imran Khan with a cryptic post?
Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak
Sara Ali Khan checks out to Delhi for the next schedule of Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak
Punjabi boy!
A story of a British girl and a Punjabi boy! Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial Namastey London completes 16 years
ormer driver taken into custody
OMG! Sonu Nigam’s father Agamkumar robbed of Rs 72 Lakhs in his Mumbai home, former driver taken into custody
to become most valued celeb
Whoa! Ranveer Singh tops Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, to become most valued celeb