Sunil Grover gives an update on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's shoot, "Mostly, I am done..." - Exclusive

MUMBAI:Sunil Grover has been impressing everyone with his performances in comedy shows on TV, movies and OTT platforms. He has a couple of interesting projects lined up and one of them is Shah Rukh khan starrer Jawan.

Jawan is being directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Sunil Grover has earlier spoken about being a part of Jawan and recently while talking to TellyChakkar, the actor exclusively gave an update on the film's shoot.

When asked about his experienceof shooting Jawan, he said, "The experience has been very good, bahot maza aaya and I will talk to you in detail about it very soon."

When probed about the shooting update, Sunil said, "Mostly, I am done with the shoot. A little bit is left, the last leg."

Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year, and after Pathaan now everyone is very keen to watch the Shah rukh Khan starrer. Well, the details about Sunil's character are kept underwraps but we are sure that the actor will impress one and all with his performance like he did in his previous movies.

Jawan is slated to release in june this year, but there were reports that the movie has been postponed and might release in October. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover will next be seen in the web series titled United Kacche which will premiere on Zee5 on 31st March 2023.

