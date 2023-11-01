Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ to re-release in theatres on June 15 prior to its sequel’s release date

One of the most loved Bollywood films from 2001, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Ki Katha’ is all set to be re-released worldwide. The film is expected to be re-released on 15th June, two months prior to the release of its sequel ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ on 11th August.
MUMBAI: One of the most loved Bollywood films from 2001, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, which starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as the loved characters of Tara Singh and Sakina respectively, is all set to be re-released worldwide. The film is expected to be re-released on 15th June, two months prior to the release of its sequel ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ on 11th August, which will be directed by the original director Anil Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios.

An official notice from the production company said that the decision to re-release the first film on the exact same day that it was released in 2001 was made so as to increase the hype and excitement for ‘Gadar 2’. An official from Zee Studios shared, “As a lead up to part two of 'Gadar', Zee Studios plan to re-release part one in digitally restored format like how 'Avatar' was re-released. The movie will release on the same date, which is June 15.”

Director Anil Sharma said that he is very excited to re-release ‘Gadar’ in theatres once again.

He said, “I am happy people are interested in (watching) 'Gadar'. Just like how 'Avatar' and 'Baahubali' were re-released, we too will do that with 'Gadar'. We are in the process of planning things for the re-release of the movie.”

‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ tells the story of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl, Sakina (Ameesha Patel).

For the sequel, both Deol and Patel will be reprising their roles. ‘Gadar’ was released on the same day as the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Lagaan’, which makes it one of the biggest box office clashes of that time. However, the film opened to a very successful box office.

