Sunny Deol to make a dashing comeback with an action thriller which will be directed by south director

MUMBAI: Superstar Sunny Deol has been receiving quite a number of projects, but seems like he has finally decided on the one which he is going to return to the screen with. Rumor has it that Sunny Deol is all set to be seen in an action thriller which will be directed by south director Hanu Raghavapudi.

When asked Sunny if it's a remake of a south film he said, " No its not a remake of any south film , but a different and very interesting subject, full of action, suspense and thriller. The character too is different from the work I have done till date."

The film is currently in its pre production stage and is all set to go on floor by the beginning of April 2020 . The film is an action- thriller portraying super star Sunny Deol in a completely never seen before avatar promising it to be a treat for all his fans.

The film is directed by south director Hanu Raghavapudi who has directed blockbuster Telugu movies like Andala Rakshashi & I am Famous. The successful Director is now all set to make his debut in Bollywood Industry directing Sunny Deol .He is on cloud nine with this fact and thankful to Producer Anuj Sharma for considering him for such a big Break.

"Its like a Dream come true for me , As Sunny sir also loved the script and is equally excited for the film. He has already begun preparing for his look and spending more time in the gym as his look requires a different kind of sculpted body . The movie will have some daredevil action sequences and to do so there is no bigger action star than him. " said director Hanu Raghavapudi.

"My role in this film is very different ,though its too early to prompt anything about my character now ,but all i can say ,it surely requires me to put in some extra efforts for the same .Hopefully i am able to achieve what it demands . " signed off Sunny Deol.

The film is produced by Anuj Sharma under the banner of Shantketan Entertainment, while speaking to Anuj Sharma about the same he said, "Sunny Deol and my family has always shared a great bond..he is a fantastic and exceptional actor and it would be great to work with him again after Apne and Singh Saab the great.When we first first met Sunny with the story he was very excited about it.He has been in constant touch with the team about how the movie is shaping up. We plan on revealing the first look soon."