Sunny Kaushal LOOK REVEAL! Here is a look from his upcoming Lionsgate India Studios feature film ‘Letters to Mr Khanna’

MUMBAI :Treating your eyes to a good dose of hot and cute, take a look at the newest handsome hunk in town! Making fans go crazy in his new look from Lionsgate India Studios' upcoming feature Letters to Mr Khanna. Playing the role of Neetu Kapoor’s son in the movie, the talented actor can be seen donning a simple tee paired with straight-fit trousers, giving him a boy-next-door boy look. Teaming with veteran actors like Neetu Kapoor and Asrani in the movie, it's definitely a one-of-a-kind role for Sunny Kaushal and the audience is already in awe of his simple and regular boy look in these newest BTS images from the sets. On a roll since his debut, the young actor has much to promise in his new role for Milind Dhaimade's upcoming directorial, produced by Lionsgate India Studios.

Letters to Mr Khanna is Lionsgate India Studio’s first feature film, starring Sunny Kaushal, Neetu Kapoor and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani