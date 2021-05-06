News

Sunny Leone asks fans what they like to eat!

Tellychakkar Team's picture
By Tellychakkar Team
06 May 2021 09:21 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI:  Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday to treat her fans to a dance video. In the video, the actress is seen dancing to the song "Temperature" by Sean Paul.

The video starts with the text: "When mom makes paneer and not tinde."

Dressed in a yellow crop top and jeans, Sunny let her hair open in the clip. She also asked her fans what their favourite food was.

"When life gives you Paneer instead of Tinde!! What's your favorite food?" she wrote with the video that has 1.6 lakh likes in less than an hour.

Sunny has also been encouraging her fans to follow Covid protocols and to get themselves vaccinated, through her posts on social media.

She recently teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in Delhi.

SOURCE : IANS

Tags Sunny Leone Instagram dance video song Temperature Sean Paul PETA TellyChakkar

