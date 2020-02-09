Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber share their V-Day plans

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have shared their plans for Valentine's Day.

Despite a busy schedule, the two will be spending the evening together over a romantic dinner.

Daniel told IANS: "I am going to be in Dhaka and then fly home. I am going to take my lovely wife to dinner because I am missing the first half of the day. But I got an approval of this I made sure of ask before I booked this trip."

Sunny said the first half of the day she will be spending with her three children -- Nisha, Noah and Asher.

"I am spending the day with the children and then dinner with you (Daniel)," she told IANS.

How would they define the meaning of love?

"Meaning of love in marriage is happy wife, happy life. So simple," laughed Sunny, who is happily married to Daniel since January 2009,

Daniel said: "Compromise. For sure."

On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in "Koka Kola".