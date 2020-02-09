News

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber share their V-Day plans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Feb 2020 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have shared their plans for Valentine's Day.

Despite a busy schedule, the two will be spending the evening together over a romantic dinner.

Daniel told IANS: "I am going to be in Dhaka and then fly home. I am going to take my lovely wife to dinner because I am missing the first half of the day. But I got an approval of this I made sure of ask before I booked this trip."

Sunny said the first half of the day she will be spending with her three children -- Nisha, Noah and Asher.

"I am spending the day with the children and then dinner with you (Daniel)," she told IANS.

How would they define the meaning of love?

"Meaning of love in marriage is happy wife, happy life. So simple," laughed Sunny, who is happily married to Daniel since January 2009,

Daniel said: "Compromise. For sure."

On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in "Koka Kola".

Tags Sunny Leone Daniel Weber Nisha Noah Asher TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here