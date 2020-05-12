Sunny Leone exercises in a 10-kilo workout shirt

MUMBAI: To maintain the svelte figure she has, Sunny Leone pushed herself a little more while working out by taking on some extra weight on herself.

In a new Instagram video, Sunny wears a special workout shirt that weighs around 10 kilos, even as she jog and pushes a stroller with her kid in it.

"Weighted workout shirt 10kgs of extra weight while I'm running and pushing a stroller. Lol lockdown life!" she captioned the video, which has a whopping 1.9 million views.

(Also read: Sunny Leone, family fly off to US amid COVID-19 pandemic)

Sunny on Monday morning shared another photograph of herself posing with her three children -- Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Alongside the image she wrote: "Happy Mother's Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "corona virus" Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother's Day!"

Recently, she shared a video of herself mopping the floor of her house. Sunny shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing even as she mops the floor.

(Also read: Happy Mother’s Day: Actor share their best memories with their moms )