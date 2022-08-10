Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'

Ditching make-up, actress Sunny Leone decided to go de-glam for her role in the upcoming crime-drama 'Quotation Gang', directed by Vivek K. She said didn't want to compromise on the director's vision.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'

MUMBAI: Ditching make-up, actress Sunny Leone decided to go de-glam for her role in the upcoming crime-drama 'Quotation Gang', directed by Vivek K. She said didn't want to compromise on the director's vision.

Sunny and her make-up artist worked extensively with the director in creating basic looks for her character. After cracking the genesis of the character and her backstory, the team put together some options. It is a raw part and Sunny didn't want to compromise on the authenticity.

The actress said: "The film's DNA is such that it hinges on its authenticity. I didn't want to compromise on the director's vision. I trusted the director completely. Now when I see the love our teaser is getting, I am glad that the power of his vision is getting its due."

"Sometimes when the character has some much meat, you don't care about anything else. What matters is your performance. Once I stopped focussing on how I will look, I was able to be the character. I am grateful for the faith the director showed in me!"

Her make-up artist Richard Joseph said that the look is organically de-glammed.

"The focus feature was the unibrow and the scar on the lip. We tanned and warmed up Sunny's face. The character was supposed to be an unruly woman. So we created brows that are bushy and unkempt. We used real hair and cut them into finer strands to perfect that. We used prosthetic glue to apply it."

He added that the look was created to fit into the character.

"There is a scar on the forehead that used 3D silicon pieces for continuity purposes. We used an old scab to get the lip cut. The eyes had a kohl pencil that was smudged and erased for a lived-in look. We got local tattoos on our necks. For the face, we de-glammed the face by getting something slightly cooler to achieve a warm look on the face."

"A certain amount of cool tones were added to enhance the dullness of the skin. We wanted to bring out a tired eye. We created textures on the skin by using alcohol mediums so the makeup would remain longer. The lip was blurred to ensure that the bruise on the lip is visible. Overall the detanned face, the kohl eyes, and the lip bruise were the highlights of the look. We accentuated this with the bindi we used."

The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Priyamani.

SOURCE: IANS

Sunny Leone Quotation Gang Vivek K Richard Joseph Jackie Shroff Priyamani Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/26/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Splistvilla X4': Arjun Bijlani roasts Tara Prasad for misbehaving with him
MUMBAI : 'Splistvilla X4' host and actor Arjun Bijlani lost his cool over contestant Tara Prasad as he was not letting...
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
MUMBAI : Actress Kangana Ranaut has wrapped up the acting schedule for 'Emergency'. In a post on social media, she...
J&K's first female police officer recounts establishing herself being a woman
MUMBAI :Shahida Praveen Ganguly, former Assistant Commissioner of Police, CID Cell Jammu & Kashmir, and lady...
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recalled his 2013 action comedy film 'Chennai Express', starring Shah Rukh Khan and...
Ex-Army officer shares how challenging it was to fight at 17000 ft during Kargil war
MUMBAI : Retired army officer Yogendra Singh Yadav has shared how he fought for 22 days, and how difficult it was for...
Recent Stories
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Prithviraj thanks Akshay for making his first Hindi foray 'Selfiee' possible
Deepika on working with SRK: I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star
Deepika on working with SRK: I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star
How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!
How Parineeti Chopra turned a 'master scuba diver'!