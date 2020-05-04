News

Sunny Leone pranks hubby

04 May 2020 11:45 AM

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone pulled a prank on her husband Daniel Weber by making him believe that she had accidentally chopped off her finger.

Sunny took to Instagram to share the video of the same. In the video, she cries out for help, shouting out to her husband that she has chopped off her. Daniel comes in running and panics, and runs around as he tries to figure out how he can help.

However, when Sunny draws his attention towards the phone, he understands that he was being recorded all the while, and this was just a prank.

When Sunny asks Daniel how much he enjoyed the prank, he said: "Generally, I am a pretty serious person in life. That is just my personality. I actually don't even like pranks that much. I don't even like pranks on other people and I definitely don't like pranks on me. So, if you want me to rate your prank, I think it's a zero because I hated that it was done on me."

