Sunny Leone receives three honours in Thailand

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone received three honours at the 13th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum in Thailand.



Sunny, who was accompanied by her husband Daniel Weber to Thailand, was feted with the Asia One Women empowerment Award, 40 under 40, Influential Asian Award and India's Fastest Growing Brand award for her cosmetic line StarStruck.



The actress said: "My cosmetic line is a reflection of me, and my team and we have worked really hard to get every aspect of it right .The award completely belongs to the team StarStruck and Daniel that has got the brand global recognition."



The event was graced by prominent diplomats where she was bestowed with the profilic awards.



On the acting front, Sunny will next be seen in "Koka Kola".

SOURCE: IANS