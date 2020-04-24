Sunny Leone roasts husband; revenge mode on

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone and hubby Daniel Weber have been active on social media and are constantly sharing interesting videos. Just recently, Daniel shared a video on his social media complaining about his wife being lazy all day, sleeping, and much more. As the actress promised to seek revenge for the complaints, Sunny Leone took to her social media to share her comeback video and reveals what Daniel is busy doing at home.

On Instagram, Sunny shared an interesting video taking up the complaints a notch higher. As the video starts, Sunny says, 'Hey everyone, this is what’s actually going on in my house. Don’t be fooled by Mr Weber'.

Asking fans to not be fooled by Daniel, Sunny shows how her husband burns down all the food he cooks and takes selfies all day while lifting weights. The actress also shares how Daniel Weber lies down on the couch all day, watches TV all throughout the day in his pyjamas and also sleeps the whole day as well.

She captioned it, 'Here you go guys... the truth!! @dirrty99 lounging around and resting!!' In the post, the actress mentioned to fans that through the video she is sharing the truth about how Daniel Weber is lounging around and resting all day in the house.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE