Sunny Leone’s ‘Superman’ avatar is UNMISSABLE; wears underwear on track pants while working out with sister-in-law

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone, who is known for films like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, and Ek Paheli Leela, is presently making headlines for her ‘Superman’ avatar.

Well, the actress has pulled off a ‘Superman’ stint in her recent video. Not just that, she also shows a super energetic and adorable way to greet her fans every morning. For some time now, Sunny has been sharing some bikini-clad pictures from her previous photoshoots, calling them 12 days of summer. She has managed to attract a number of fans with her stunning and scorching posts on Instagram. But this time, instead of flaunting her perfect bod and killer looks, she showed her morning routine which seems pretty pumped.

Sunny who is also homebound like other Bollywood celebrities due to coronavirus lockdown took to Instagram and shared a dance video.

In the video, the actress is seen showcasing her sexy moves. The video is a visual treat for all her lovely fans. Sunny has started a new show, Locked Up With Sunny where she interacts with many Bollywood and TV celebrities via video call. Going by her recent video, the latest person to have a chat (more like a dance) was her sister-in-law Karishma Kaur Vohra.

Interestingly, in the video, Sunny is seen pulling off a Superman costume as she wears a bright orange crop top with a zebra printed underwear on track pants while working out with her sister. Must say, the lady looks quite hot.

Sunny captioned her video as, “Morning everyone! We are so far from each other but I’m so happy we could make this video together. Love you @karishmavohra14 my brother is lucky to have you in his life!! 2 #maniacs #justdance videos so much fun.”

Take a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com