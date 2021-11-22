Sunny Leone Shakes her legs with Ferry Captain

MUMBAI: Bollywood baby doll Sunny Leone is very busy these days, shooting for her next upcoming film Koka Kola. Recently the actress posted a video where she was travelling for the shoot in a ferry. Earlier the actress had posted how excited she was to be travelling in a ferry after so many years.

Sunny took to her social media page where she was seen dancing with the ferry captain in the popular song ‘Bhiga Ye Tera Pani Mai Aag Lagaye’. The captain was really excited to see Sunny in his ferry and started playing her song repeatedly.

Sunny Leone Is very active in social media where she keeps sharing videos about her brand, fitness and on the sets videos.

She was last seen in the new single Pardesi along with Asees Kaur and Arko Pravo Mukherjee. She was also seen in the song Barbie Doll with singer D Call.

Along with the singles, the actress will also be making her debut in Malayalam film Rangeela.

In the year end, Sunny, will also be showcasing the latest products of her popular brand StarStruck that includes lipsticks, eyeliners and more with different colours and shades at the CBBC sale in Dubai 2021.

Along with Bollywood, Sunny Leone has also done films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The actor has also featured in television shows like MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Awards, Bigg Boss Season 5, Dance Dance Junior S2 and more.

She has also appeared in web series like Ragini MMS: Returns and Bullets. The actress also owns a celebrity cricket team called Chennai Swaggers in Box Cricket League.

