Sunny Leone shares her mood with fans

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone showcases her mood of the day in her latest post on social media. Sunny posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sitting in bed, dressed in a grey-and-black striped blouse paired with black ripped jeans.

"Hi!!! #mood," Sunny wrote alongside the picture.

Sunny recently shared that she is happy about her hectic schedule.

Sunny, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for "Koka Kola", a horror comedy. She is also gearing up for a fictional web series and is all set to shoot for the 13th season of Splitsvilla, as a host.

There is a film lined up in the South, too. Details of the untitled project are under wraps.

SOURCE : IANS

