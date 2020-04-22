News

Sunny Leone turns into Superman

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone pulled off a ‘Superman’ stint in her recent video, and we are floored. Not just that, she also shows a super energetic and adorable way of greeting her fans every morning. For some time now, the actress has been sharing some bikini-clad pictures from her previous photoshoots, calling them 12 days of summer. She has managed to attract a number of fans with her stunning and scorching posts on Instagram. But this time, instead of flaunting her perfect bod and killer looks, she showed her morning routine which seems pretty pumped.

Sunny who is also homebound like other Bollywood celebrities due to coronavirus lockdown took to Instagram and shared a dance video, well, she sure knows how to entertain her fans even when she’s stuck at home. Recently, she uploaded a video wherein she is seen showcasing her sexy moves. The video is a visual treat for all her lovely fans. Sunny has started a new show, Locked Up With Sunny, where she interacts with many Bollywood and TV celebrities via video call. Going by her recent video, the latest person to have a chat (more like a dance) was her sister in law Karishma Kaur Vohra.

