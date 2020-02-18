News

Sunny Leone urges fans to boycott leather products

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone has recently launched a vegan campaign at Lakme Fashion Week.

In association with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Sunny unveiled her new ad, which shows the actress' skin being torn off -- a reference to the fact that more than a billion cows, buffaloes, and other animals are tormented, killed, and skinned every year for the global toxic leather industry.

Urging people to ditch leather products, Sunny said: "With so many wonderful vegan shoes, bags, and jackets to choose from, there's no reason to choose to hurt the environment and take a life by wearing an animal's skin. After learning about the horrors of leather production from my friends at PETA India, I vow to save animals and the planet by kicking leather and urge my fans to join me."

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in a new comedy show, which is yet to be titled.

Tags Sunny Leone actress Lakme Fashion Week People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) new comedy show TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Celebs attend 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

Celebs attend 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

ZEE5 witnessed a night full of celebs on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here