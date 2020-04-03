Sunny Singh is an actor who is a devotee of horror and drama movies, find out more!

MUMBAI: Sunny Singh is an actor who is very well acknowledged, acclaimed and has received a lot love and admiration from the audiences for his performances and always seems effortless and natural when performing on-screen. He has always brought charismatic characters to our screens and has never failed to pleased the audience.

The actor has redefined comedy in the Indian film industry. His hilarious characters never fail to get a laugh on the jokes cracked on-screen. Sunny's comical characters always tickle the funny bone and make the viewers laugh.

As bizarre as it may be it turns out that the high-spirited and amusing actor, Sunny Singh is a huge fan of Horror and Drama films.

Sunny has delivered to us characters in Pyaar ka punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which captivated our hearts and created a colossal fan base for the actor.

These character were a ray of comical sunshine and delightful in an amusing manner. One could have never guesses that the actor who brought to us such mirthful characters is an ardent fan of horror and drama movies.

On the work side of things, the recent music video release of the actor, ‘Holi Mein Rangeele’ was a super hit and one of the most-played songs on Holi. Sunny Singh had some moves that made us groove. The audiences just couldn't stop dancing, twisting, moving and enjoying to the video and the song alike. Sunny Singh was last seen in a mom-com called Jai Mummy Di.