Sunny Singh gives us the right inspo with all his promotional sartorial picks; cool has a new definition!

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Singh was last seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' charting an unforgettable presence. With his release ‘Jai Mummy Di’ inching closer, the resonance that Sunny Singh’s style has is totally the ‘cool’ we need in our wardrobes. On a promotional spree, the actor sure knows how to ace it with the right attitude and style.

While Sunny displays an affection for solids, he doesn’t shy away from experimenting with camo as well as his most recent look goes. Sporting a black sweatshirt over camo was never this dapper. When it comes to ethnic also, he doesn’t fail in making us totally drool over him. From a bandgala to ethleisure, he is there to give us all the inspiration! With the promotions of his film in full-swing, we are looking forward to more fashion statements that Sunny is ready to make.

Looking at his career trajectory, in Pyaar Ka Punchama also, Sunny Singh's character was highly power packed and impressionable. The role was able to make its own mark in front of others. Their next with each other "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" was also a commendable and was a different story in the genre of a friend’s relation.

Not only this, but his unique character in Ujda Chaman was also applauded as this character was very different from the role he has essayed before. Sunny has carved a place for himself with his promising characters when it comes to choice of projects.

Playing a cameo in Pati Patni Aur Now, the actor is all set to bring the laughter out in the theatres with his next, "Jai Mummy Di". The hit pairing of Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall will once again be seen entertaining the audience in the film ‘Jai Mummy Di’ which is slated to release on 17 January, 2020.